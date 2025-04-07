iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

