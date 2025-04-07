Smith Moore & CO. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.62 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

