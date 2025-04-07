UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,200,000 after purchasing an additional 296,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after buying an additional 51,861 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in UGI by 2,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UGI by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,797,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 290,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.