Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

