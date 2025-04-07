Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,248,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,697,000 after acquiring an additional 664,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $52.78 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

