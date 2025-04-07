Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 237,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 87,105 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $21.94.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $969.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06.

Institutional Trading of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

