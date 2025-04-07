Contrasting Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

Volatility and Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Gravity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A Gravity $500.85 billion 0.00 $105.61 million $8.98 6.40

Profitability

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

This table compares CrowdGather and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Gravity 14.98% 34.76% 28.79%

Summary

Gravity beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

