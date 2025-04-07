Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,660,921 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $116,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $71.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

