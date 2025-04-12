Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.03. 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

