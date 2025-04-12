Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 1687709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
Mkango Resources Stock Down 4.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.04. The firm has a market cap of £68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.17.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mkango Resources
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.