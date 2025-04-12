Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as low as $20.84. Sumitomo shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 110,429 shares.

Sumitomo Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

