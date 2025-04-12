Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 24,195 shares traded.
Voice Assist Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Voice Assist Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voice Assist
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.