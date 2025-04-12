Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.09. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,789,715 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 82,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 81,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

