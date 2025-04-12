Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.09. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,789,715 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
