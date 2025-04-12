Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.16 and traded as low as $27.70. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 18,152 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Union Bankshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

