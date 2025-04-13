17,703 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

