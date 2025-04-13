99,959 Shares in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crcm LP acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $65,061,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,902,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $14,827,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $7,920,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,797.60. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Grail Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Grail stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

