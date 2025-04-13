SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and traded as low as $28.51. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 55,445 shares.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $255.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

