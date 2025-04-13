Seeds Investor LLC Buys 1,178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,184,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,039,000 after purchasing an additional 704,875 shares during the period. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $80,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

