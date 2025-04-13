Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.08 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 89,129 shares changing hands.

Macfarlane Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.28.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 9.76 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.96. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 15,397 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £16,012.88 ($20,959.27). Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

