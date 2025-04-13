Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,305 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $233.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $256.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

