Savvy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.