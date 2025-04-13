Synovus Financial Corp Has $136.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $136,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.