Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,460 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $156.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

