F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 29,000 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

