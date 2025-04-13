Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.50 ($10.52) and traded as low as GBX 671 ($8.78). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.99), with a volume of 339,070 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.56) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Indivior Trading Down 0.6 %

Indivior Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 803.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -569.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

