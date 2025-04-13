Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.50 ($10.52) and traded as low as GBX 671 ($8.78). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.99), with a volume of 339,070 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.56) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
