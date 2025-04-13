SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,807 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

MUB stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.