Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,036,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,088,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

