Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$15.94 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.33 and a 12-month high of C$33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. Also, Director Dirk Jungé purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,595.90. Insiders have bought a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

