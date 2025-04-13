Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Plans Dividend of $0.95

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 2.2% increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Trinity Bank, N.A. stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.03.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

