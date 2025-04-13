O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SOXX opened at $172.26 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.