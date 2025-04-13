Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
