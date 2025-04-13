JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Purchased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

