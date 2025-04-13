Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 143,985 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 143,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

