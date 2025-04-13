Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 1.2% increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.