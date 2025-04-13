Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.13 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). Titon shares last traded at GBX 71.75 ($0.94), with a volume of 32,129 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.63.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.23)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titon had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts expect that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 EPS for the current year.

In other Titon news, insider Tom Carpenter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £35,500 ($46,465.97). 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

