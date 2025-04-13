Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.39.
Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
