Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.37 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.