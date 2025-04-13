Karen Stocks Buys 78,500 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Stocks purchased 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$47,021.50 ($29,573.27).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tabcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.67%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

