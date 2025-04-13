Insider Selling: OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Major Shareholder Sells 50,012 Shares of Stock

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,516.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,868.65. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shalom Auerbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OS Therapies alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80.

OS Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSTX opened at $1.25 on Friday. OS Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OSTX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Monday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OS Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OS Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OS Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About OS Therapies

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.