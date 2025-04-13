iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.