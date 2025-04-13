Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,828,937 shares in the company, valued at $66,197,314.92. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $445.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after buying an additional 1,583,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

