Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.81 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.