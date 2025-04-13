Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.64. 60,225,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 77,517,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

