Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,730,033.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,586,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

