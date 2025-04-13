Fmr LLC Sells 191,671 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,671 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cars.com worth $168,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cars.com by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cars.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,419,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

