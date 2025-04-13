Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,584 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,901,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $176.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.78 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The firm has a market cap of $910.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.28.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

