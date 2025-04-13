Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 29,937 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $606.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

