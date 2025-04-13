Insider Buying: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 13.0 %

LPG opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $880.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

