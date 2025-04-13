Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,741 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,617,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,698,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 400,614 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 246,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 36,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,335,000.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSC opened at $45.42 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $657.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
