Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $290.28 and last traded at $285.35. 6,062,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,940,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Get Strategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.67.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Strategy by 979.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 2,217.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.